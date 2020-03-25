Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Lana Teixeira


1947 - 2020
Lana Teixeira Obituary
Lana Teixeira 72, of Fall River, passed away on March 19th. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Kathryn (Kogut) and Michael Litaway. She had worked as a PCA at the Fall River Nursing Home. She is survived her children Kara Clementino, a son David M. Teixeria and 4 grandchildren. She leaves a sister Sandra Lithaway and was the partner of the late Antone Mello. Private Services were with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 25, 2020
