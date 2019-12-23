Home

Larry P. Szczesny, 87, of Somerset, Mass., passed away on December 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family and dogs. He was the son of the late Harry Szczesny and Theresa Kunstek. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps. He was employed at New England Tel and Tel for 38 years. He loved to fish and run beagles in his earlier years. His family would like to thank Southcoast VNA for all their help. He leaves a beloved wife, Marilee (Archambault) Szczesny of 51 years, his son and caregiver Peter J. Szczesny, son Ralph Evashuck Jr., granddaughter, grandson and one great-grandson. Services will be private.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 23, 2019
