Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church
32 South Main Street
Assonet, MA
Resources
Laura Andrews Obituary
Laura (DeSouza) Andrews, 84, of Assonet passed on December 20, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph A. Andrews, mother of Margaret Ann Rezendes, Mary T. Avis , Joseph A. Andrews and Anthony Andrews, sister of Mary Otocki. Calling Hours Thursday, December 26th 4-7pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson Street, Fall River, Funeral Friday, December 27th 9am from the funeral home 10am Mass of Christian burial in Saint Bernard Church, 32 South Main Street, Assonet. Burial St. Patrick Cemetery Fall River. For complete obituary information go to www.hathaway funerals.com or call 508 673-0781.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 23, 2019
