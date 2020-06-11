Laura Barbara (Ramos) Gracia (age 88) passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, in Silver Spring, MD. Laura was born in Fall River, MA on November 28, 1931 to Andrew and Laura Ramos. She graduated from Durfee High School in 1950, where she was a 4-year honor roll student, president of the Dramatic Club, selected for the All State Chorus and played lead in 'Mikado' among other things. Laura is survived by sons Joseph R Gracia (Andrea Harris), Nick Gracia (Lynda Davis), daughters Laura A Phenicie (Leo Phenicie) and Mary Ellen Fillah (Fred Fillah), foster daughters Gisela Encarnacao and Eleanor H Elliott, grandchildren Nick Gracia Jr, Terence Gracia, Casandra Gracia, Katie Zavala, Sam Gracia, Leah Phenicie, Leo Phenicie, Fred Fillah, Jack Fillah and George Fillah, and great-grandchildren Alison Zavala and 9 others. Laura is also survived by sisters Delores Abdow and Adelina Warren (Somerset), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. See more at https://www. collinsfuneralhome.com/. Interment private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 11, 2020.