Laura DeCoste

Laura (Pearson) DeCoste 77, of Fall River passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Arthur DeCoste, and they wouldve celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary this November. Laura, a lifelong resident of Fall River was the daughter of the late John and Bertha (Senay) Pearson. A 1961 graduate of BMC Durfee High School; Laura worked as the secretary to Mayor John Arruda before leaving her position to raise her family. A homemaker and caregiver for many years; Laura resumed her career later in life at Service Merchandise in Swansea as a sales associate in the jewelry department. Her warm and honest personality quickly earned her many loyal customers and in no time she became one of the companys top associates. Lauras hobbies included gardening, reading and crossword puzzles. She was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan, and she never missed an episode of Survivor. Mrs. DeCostes biggest joy in life was her family. Laura was the family matriarch and she will be greatly missed; her legacy will go on as her family is left with many great memories and stories to tell for generations. She was deeply connected to each and every member of her family. Lauras family enjoyed receiving priceless and heartfelt text messages from Laura every day. She selflessly put everyones needs first. Laura was the biggest and proudest fan at any game or event that her grandchildren participated in. She was known to her grandchildren and other team members as the "Hammer" and was lovingly called "Hammy" by her great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband Arthur; Laura is survived by her three children; Lynn Martin of Swansea, Dianne Cabral and her husband Joseph of Swansea, and David DeCoste of Fall River, five grandchildren; Vincent and Nicholas Martin, Lauren Couto and her husband Steven, Joseph Cabral and his wife Lindsey, and Jennifer Cabral, four great-grandsons; Brady and Bennett Cabral, and Carter and Cole Couto. Mrs. DeCoste also leaves behind her brothers John and Robert Pearson. She was the sister of the late Frederick Pearson and Gary Pearson. All services are being held privately. Arrangements entrusted to the care of the Hathaway Funeral Home, 1813 Robeson St, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you perform an act of kindness, or make a donation to your favorite charity
in Lauras name.