Laura (Machado) Pereira, 85, widow of John S. Pereira, died Monday 4/15/19 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Westport, daughter of the late Manuel & Marianna (Perry) Machado, she lived in Fall River most of her life, and worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry for many years | retiring in 1998. She enjoyed sewing, cooking & spending time with her beloved family. Mother of Patricia Wisniewski (husband Paul), Paula Bouchard (husband Bruce), John Pereira Jr. (wife Pamela) & Pamela Piela (husband David). Sister of the late Alice Baptista & the late Elizabeth Ferreira. Sister-in- law of Alfred Pereira (wife Ann). Grandmother of Bruce Bouchard, Lisa Wisniewski, Kyle, Nicole & Courtney Pereira. She also leaves several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Memorial Home Alzheimers Unit, 2446 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019