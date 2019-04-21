The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-5821
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
730 Bedford St.
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Laura Pereira
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Laura Pereira

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Laura Pereira Obituary
Laura (Machado) Pereira, 85, widow of John S. Pereira, died Monday 4/15/19 at Catholic Memorial Home. Born in Westport, daughter of the late Manuel & Marianna (Perry) Machado, she lived in Fall River most of her life, and worked as a seamstress in the local garment industry for many years | retiring in 1998. She enjoyed sewing, cooking & spending time with her beloved family. Mother of Patricia Wisniewski (husband Paul), Paula Bouchard (husband Bruce), John Pereira Jr. (wife Pamela) & Pamela Piela (husband David). Sister of the late Alice Baptista & the late Elizabeth Ferreira. Sister-in- law of Alfred Pereira (wife Ann). Grandmother of Bruce Bouchard, Lisa Wisniewski, Kyle, Nicole & Courtney Pereira. She also leaves several great grandchildren, nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday at 10 am from Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St, with Mass in St Anthony of Padua Church at 11. Interment St Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours Monday 5-8. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Memorial Home Alzheimers Unit, 2446 Highland Ave, Fall River, MA 02720. www.silvafaria.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Fall River
Download Now