Laura (Therrien) Smith age78, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Nemasket Healthcare in Middleboro. She was the wife of the late William P. Smith, Jr. Born in Fall River, MA a daughter of the late Raymond Therrien and Mary (Dias) Roude, she was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School she was a sewing machine operator at Trina and Corkys for 35 years before her retirement in 2007. An avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, bowling, bingo and most of all spending time with her family. She was a communicant of St. Marys Cathedral. She is survived by two sons, William P. Smith III of Fall River and Brian J. Smith and his wife Sharon of Tiverton, RI; three daughters, Karen Geary of Fall River, Colleen Kalemkeridis and her husband John of Hanson and Cathleen Gendreau and her husband Daniel of Lakeville; one brother, Raymond Therrien; one sister, Theresa Bates; also five grandchildren, Brianne, Kelsey, Lauren, Laura and Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Delores Bates. Her burial in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River will be private for family only and is in the care of Waring-Sullivan Home at Cherry Place. The family will have a Celebration of Life at a later date. To leave a note of condolence visit, www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020