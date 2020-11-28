Laurel Jean Owen 63 years old passed away on November 25th 2020. Daughter of late William C. Owen and the late Jean M. Owen, sister to the late William Seth Owen, Edward C. Owen of Seattle, Andrea J. Owen of Punta Gorda Florida, and Christopher J. Owen of Watertown Massachusetts. Aunt of ten nieces and nephews. Ms. Owen worked as a career laboratory technician at Charlton Memorial Hospital for forty years. However, she was also a tireless entrepreneur who never had an idle moment and thrived in her creative pursuits. In one of her many other capacities, Laurel owned and operated a successful floral business, Laurel's Florals, for many years, ran her own farm stand, and raised soay sheep in recent years. Throughout her life she devoted herself to the activities and management of Merrylegs Farm in South Dartmouth, in the tradition of her father and the Merrylegs family heritage. Laurel followed in the footsteps of her Aunt and father most notably in the breeding and care taking of the Merrylegs Farm Morgan Horses. Her horses were Laurels greatest passion, but in addition, till the end of her days, she showed her love and commitment to her dogs, cats, geese, sheep, hens, ducks and donkeys. The Merrylegs farmland currently holds many of the vegetable gardens of Flying Carrot CSA, which she assured in her last wishes will continue to be able to reside at the farm as part of the community. Laurel was a devoted daughter, sister, horsewoman and animal lover, neighbor, colleague and friend to many in Dartmouth. Over her lifetime, she gave selflessly of her time and support to those in need of all her relations, taking care of many people over the years. She was a genuine and forthright person beloved by many. She left us far far too soon, and we will deeply miss her. Due to the pandemic, a memorial will be planned at a later date for both Laurel and her father William Owen who passed in 2019. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Forever Morgans Rescue Inc.



