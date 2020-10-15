Laurence Mathias Camara, age 88 of Swansea, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at home. He was the beloved Husband of the late Dorothy E. (Miranda) Camara and the Son of the late Mathias and Maria (Amaral-Miguel) Camara. Prior to retiring, Laurence worked for Swan Finishing in the Dye House, and was a parishioner of St. John of God Church. Laurence enjoyed working on cars, gardening, fishing, wine making, and traveling with his beloved wife Survivors include his three Sons: David & Maureen Camara and William & Jeanne Camara, Bruce Camara & Teresa Arruda: Sister in Law: Lorraine Camara; Brother in Law: Delton Slauterbeck; grandchildren: Jennifer, Michelle, Katelan, Lauren, William, & Alexandra; ten great grandchildren; and several nieces & nephews. Laurence was the Brother of the late Hilda Torres, Mathias Camara, Jerome Camara, Natalie Camara, Louis Camara and Louise Slauterbeck. A funeral for Laurence will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River with a Private Viewing for the Family on Saturday, Oct. 17th with a Funeral Mass Open for All to Attend in St. John of God Church, Somerset at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. Calling hours on Friday, Oct. 16th from 5-7 P.M. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made in Laurence's honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.