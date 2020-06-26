Laurent F. Larry Poirier, 81, of Somerset, formerly of Fall River, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was an owner of Poirier Automobile, and was a director of Poirier Realty, Inc. A Navy veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis, he served on the US Kitty Hawk aircraft carrier. He was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and had attended Northeastern University. Larry lived to golf and was a member of both Fall River and Touisset Country Clubs. He was also a member of Fall River New Car Dealers Assoc., the Lions Club and American Legion. He leaves his wife, Elaine (Soares) Aguiar Poirier; four children, Kerry Dzikiewicz (husband Anthony), Stephen Poirier, Neil Poirier (wife Cathy) and Kevin Poirier (wife Mindy); a former wife, Frances (Whitty) Poirier; two stepchildren, Michelle Farina (husband V.J.) and Ashley Rodrigues (husband Neil) 11 grandchildren, Jeffrey, William, Lauren, Nevin, Aaron, Caleb, Cameron, Victoria, Vincent, Viviana and Ella; a great-grandson, Brian; a sister, Muriel Flannery and many nieces and nephews. He was son of the late Frederic J. and Laurence (Levesque) Poirier and the brother of the late Maurice and Paul Poirier, Clarice Flannery, Jeanne Parisee, Cecile Gardella and Jeannette Campeau. A visitation will be held Sunday June 28, 2020 from 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St.Fall River. Facial coverings required. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 26, 2020.