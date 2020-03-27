|
Laurent H. Rancourt 84 of Little Compton died Monday, March 23, 2020 at home. He was the beloved husband of Sylvia T. (Rock) Rancourt. They were married for 40 years. Born in Fall River a son of the late Emile Rancourt and Eva (Lebreau) Rancourt. Mr Rancourt was a self employed carpenter for many years. He was a fisherman, love to travel and was a great father. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local #1305 of Fall River, and the American Legion of Little Compton. Besides his wife he leaves 4 sons, Laurent Rancourt (Laurie) of Brockton, Scott Rancourt (Paula) of Swansea, Eric Rancourt (Maria) of Lakeville, Russ (Darlene) of Indiana, I daughter Lisa Carreiro (Steve) of Westport. 2 step sons Timothy Flores (Darlene ) of New Hempshire, Todd Flores (Anna) of Providence, 2 step daughters Christina Flores and Tracey Haskins both from Tiverton, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. He was the loving brother of Paul Rancourt (Cathy) of South Carolina, Jeannette Wolf (Lawrence) of Flordia, Theresa (Sue) Rancourt of Swansea. Also brother of the late Edward, Amie, Leo, Albert, Norman, Robert, Maurice Rancourt, and Claire Torpey. His funeral services and burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to: Little Compton Ambulance Fund, Little Compton Town Hal1,40 Commons Road, Little Compton, R.I. 02837, or Visting Nurse and Hospice, 1184 East Main Road, Portsmouth, R.I. 02871. Funeral arrangements by Fern Acres Funeral Home, Little Compton.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 27, 2020