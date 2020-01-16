Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Lauretta D. Levasseur Obituary
Lauretta D. (LaRue) Levasseur, 97, of Fall River, wife of the late Raymond A. Levasseur, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She loved to knit and cook. She is survived by her son, Richard Levasseur (wife Lisa) of Somerset; two granddaughters, Deirdre Sanders and Erin Levasseur, both of Fall River; two great-grandsons, Richard Sanders and Ryan Levasseur; two sisters, Claire Machado of Fall River and Yvette Paradise of Somerset and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Raymond, Roland and Ernest LaRue and the daughter of the late Raymond and Laura (Duval) LaRue. A visitation will be held Saturday, January 18th from 11:00am to 1:00pm with a funeral service at 12:00pm at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the special needs care provided by Westport Associates, PO Box N565, Westport, MA 02790. Online guest book at Auclair FuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 16, 2020
