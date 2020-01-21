|
Lauretta L. (Hebert) Conroy, 94, of Fall River passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the widow of John W. Conroy, Jr. A lifelong resident of Fall River, Lauretta was the daughter of the late Edward Hebert and the late Mathilda (Doucette) Hebert. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, listening to music, dining out, and most especially spending time with her beloved grandchildren. She is survived by four children, Steven D. Conroy, Carol A. Conroy and her husband Thomas Mello, Kelly Conroy-Rockett and her husband Stephen, and Daniel M. Conroy all of Fall River; two siblings, Roland Hebert of Somerset and George Hebert of Swansea; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three children, John W. Conroy III, Kathleen G. Entwistle, and Carl K. Conroy; also four siblings, Lorraine Botelho, Cecile Fontaine, Albert Hebert, and Edward Hebert. Visitation and prayers will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 11am to 12pm in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Burial will follow in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Brendan S. Rockett Scholarship, Class of 2017 Alumni Scholarship Fund, c/o Peter G. Collias, P.O. Box 2519, Fall River, MA 02722.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 21, 2020