Lauretta Mathilda Roderiques, nee Benoit, 108, died peacefully on December 14 at Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center, Somerset, MA. She was the wife of the late Egidio (Gene) Roderiques. Born in Westport MA on April 29, 1911, Lauretta was the sole survivor of the ten children of the late Paul and Mathilda (Champagne) Benoit, predeceased by brothers, Adelard, Leo, Hormisdas (Bill), Maxime (Mike), Wilfred, Gustave, and Philip and her sisters, Opalma Marchand and Aurore Cabral. For most of her adult life, Lauretta resided on Barnes Street in Fall River, MA, where she was employed in local sewing mills. After her retirement, Lauretta and her husband moved to Shawomet Gardens in Somerset, MA. A devoted couple, they enjoyed travelling. They loved fishing in the Cape Cod Canal, swimming at Horseneck Beach and playing Scrabble. They were married 27 years. After her husband died, and with the support of family and friends, Lauretta began the next phase of her life. Her hobbies, sewing, knitting, crocheting, reading, crossword puzzles and oil painting, provided hours of contentment. While most family members lived distant from Fall River, Laurettas home in Shawomet Gardens became the gathering place for visits from nieces and nephews. With them, she reminisced about growing up in Westport on a farm without electricity or plumbing. She enjoyed browsing the Benoit family genealogy, reviving memories of the good, and not so good, old days. Lauretta moved into Clifton Assisted Living Community in Somerset at the age of 97 and transitioned to Clifton Rehabilitation and Nursing Home at the age of 100. She continued to enjoy visits from aging family members. Niece, Vivian CoutInho, and husband Jerry lived nearby and were especially attentive to her. Celebrated as the oldest living family relative, Lauretta was amazed at her longevity and grateful for a full and happy life. Survivors include nieces: Eileen Benoit of Branford, CT; Janice Benoit Fodero (Bob) of Orange, CT; Vivian Benoit Coutinho (Jerry) of Westport, MA; Annette Benoit Graham of Scituate, MA; Sr. Gail Cabral, I.H.M. of Scranton, PA; and nephews: Rene Marchand (Joanne) of Bonita Springs, Florida and Albert Cabral of Falls, PA; grandnephew, Arthur (Butch) Paul, Jr. (Betty) of Fall River, MA and a host of other nieces, nephews, grand and great grandnieces and nephews. Prayers of remembrance will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11AM in the Notre Dame Cemetery Mausoleum, Stafford Road, Fall River. Hathaway Community Home for Funerals in Somerset is in charge of arrangements. The family wishes to thank the staff of Clifton Rehabilitation Nursing Center for the extraordinary care and kindness they gave to Lauretta over the past 9 years.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 17, 2019