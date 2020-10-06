Lawrence B. "Bob" Talbot, 93, of Fall River, beloved husband of Vivian (Vavala) Talbot, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on October 14th. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Cyril and Odile (Lavoie) Talbot. Bob was a graduate of Msgr. Prevost High, class of 1945 and then went on to serve at the end of WWII in the Army. On October 14, 1950, he married Vivian. He brought great creative talent to his job as a package designer and later a sales representative for J & J Box Corporation for over 40 years. During his retirement he spent time volunteering at Perkins School for the Blind in the assistive device center. He also contributed his carpentry skills in the building of the family home. Bob enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch and cribbage, with family, and was a fan of the New England Sports Teams. As a true family man, he loved cooking for the family and spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. To him family was everything. In addition to his wife, he is survived by: his 3 children, Patricia Souza of Westport, Stephen Talbot and his wife Jennifer of Springfield, Illinois, and Mary Talbot-Fox and her husband, David, of Norfolk, 5 grandchildren, Eric Souza, Amy Dion, Andrea Toledo, Stephanie Brizeno and Lilliana Fox; 5 great grandchildren, Lucas and Elliot Dion, Dominic and Colin Toledo, and Erin Brizeno; 2 sisters, Anna Chlebek and Connie Costa both of Fall River. He was the brother of the late George, Charles, Albert, Henry, Alcide, and Cyril F. Talbot, Lena Rounds, Juliet Fortier, Irene Murphy and Eva Martineau. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Thursday, October 8, 2020 in St. John the Baptist Church in Westport, at 10:30AM. His visitation will take place Wednesday, 6-8 in the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. The family would like to express their gratitude to Bobs many caregivers. Strict adherence to mask wearing (both nose and mouth) and social distancing within the church, funeral home, and at the cemetery is required. Family members are always grateful for relatives and friends wishing to make in-person expressions of kindness and support. If you were unable to do so, because of this pandemic or any other reason, all are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
) and not through a third party. Thank you!