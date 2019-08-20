The Herald News Obituaries
Lawrence E. Klimka, a longtime resident of Stratford, CT and Ft. Meyers, FL passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Lawrence Klimka and the late Olga Klimka. He was a US Navy veteran having served during the Korean War. He then went on to work as a jet engine design engineer for Afco-Lycoming in Stratford. In retirement he moved to Ft. Meyers. A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other services held privately. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset, MA. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 20, 2019
