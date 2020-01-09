|
Lawrence Paul Chouinard, Larry, age 72, of Fall River, Massachusetts died Saturday, January 4, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the husband of Patricia A. (Desmarais) Chouinard, with whom he was blessed to celebrate 49 years of marriage in September. Larry was born in Fall River on April 12, 1947, a son of the late Adrien J. and Stella R. (Hebda) Chouinard, and was a lifelong resident of the city. Larry had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for music, especially doo-wop. An eternal optimist, he was known for his kind heart, a profound strength, and his deep love for family. After a liver transplant in 2012, Larry continued to embrace life, understood the power of kindness and forgiveness, and was forever grateful for each day. Mr. Chouinard was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School, Class of 1964, Bristol Community College, Class of 1970, and the former SMU | now UMASS Dartmouth, Class of 1972. He was a Vietnam Veteran who was called to active duty in 1968 to serve in the 1st Battalion, 211th Artillery of the MA Army National Guard. Larry was a social worker who worked as a supervisor at the Dept. of Transitional Assistance for 30 years before retiring in 2003. Larry was a communicant of Holy Rosary Parish for most of his life, but upon its closure recently attended Holy Trinity Church in Fall River. Known for his green thumb, he spent his retirement perfecting his landscape, and loved to plant tomatoes and strawberries. An amazing Papa, he also made sure that his pool was perfect for his grandchildren each and every summer, and was lovingly referred to as The Pool Doctor. Larry was proud of his Polish heritage, and with a strong belief in family tradition enjoyed spending Thanksgiving weekends with the Chouinard family making the most delicious pierogis that were enjoyed throughout the year. He loved spending time at CK Beach and enjoyed travelling, especially to Ft. Myers Beach, Cancun and NH. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his beloved daughter, Tara A. Chouinard-Martins and her husband Thomas J. II of Fall River, and cherished grandchildren Mia R. Arruda and Thomas J. Martins III. He was the brother of Ronald J. Chouinard, Carol A. Pilotte (husband Leonard R.), and the late William A. and Roger J. Chouinard. He was also brother-in-law to Dr. Armand Desmarais (wife Paula), Robert Desmarais (life partner Albert Allard) and Joanne Chouinard, and uncle to many nieces and nephews. His Funeral with military honors will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 8:30 am from the WARING-SULLIVAN HOME AT CHERRY PLACE, 178 Winter St. Fall River with a Funeral Mass at 10:00 am in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Rd, Fall River. Burial will be private. Visiting hours Friday 6 - 8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to MA Organ Transplant Fund, Division of Prevention & Wellness, 250 Washington St, 4th Fl, Boston, MA 02108. For directions and tributes visit www.waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 9, 2020