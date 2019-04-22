Lawrence L. Pereira, Sr., 84, of Fall River, husband of the late Jeanette M. (Francis) Pereira, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Manuel Luiz and Mary (Souza-Gaspar) Pereira. He was a Train Conductor for Amtrak for many years prior to his retirement. A U.S. Navy Veteran, he served his country during the Korean War. He loved his frequent trips to Foxwoods, Atlantic City, and many of the local casinos. A very social man, he also enjoyed his daily get-togethers with his dear friends at McDonald's. He leaves: his children, Lawrence L. Pereira, Jr., and his wife, Norma, of Fall River, and Scott Pereira and his wife, Colleen, of Kittery, Maine; five grandchildren, Carl and Keith Parent (wife-Kimberly), Evan, Haley, and Eliza Pereira; two great-grandchildren, Kody and Kole Parent; a sister, Alice Cabral (Joseph) of Fall River; a brother, William Pereira (Elsie) of Fall River; and many nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Mary Pereira, Evangeline Leite, Olivia Arruda, Delphina Ferreira, Justina Raposa, Manuel, Louis, Carlos, Joseph, and Arthur Pereira. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., with a Mass to be offered in St. Anthony of Padua Church at 9:00 AM. Private cremation to follow. Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 5-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to: Diabetes Association, Inc., c/o People, Inc., 4 South Main St., Fall River, MA 02721 or your choice of any local Veteran Organization. wwwsilvafaria.com. Published in The Herald News on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary