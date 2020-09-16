1/
Lena A. Paquin
Lena Amber Paquin 89 of Tiverton, RI passed away on Sept. 12th, 2020. She was the wife of Richard P. Paquin. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of the late Anna (Amber) and Joseph Almeida. A Homemaker, she was a member of St. Stanislaus Parish. She loved traveling, especially to Aruba, reading, but most of all spending time with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her husband, she leaves her 3 children Gregory Paquin (companion Sandy Vobril), Richard B. Paquin (wife Lisa) and Melanie Lima (husband Jeffrey). In addition, she leaves her grandchildren Nicolas Paquin, Madison Paquin, Macy Paquin, Jane Anne Lima and Matthew Lima. Siblings are Patricia Carreira (husband Michael) and Alana Watterson (husband Orrwell). Private Services are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Southcoast Visiting Nurses Association 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 in her memory.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
September 16, 2020
