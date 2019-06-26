Lena Lee E. Halliwell, 92, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in the Kimwell Skilled Rehabilitation Center, Fall River. She was the widow of Milton Halliwell, Jr. Lee was born in Fall River, a daughter of the late Henry Pillmear and the late Grace (Platt) Pillmear, she attended Fall River schools and worked for the former Mikes Restaurant. She was for many years a member of the First Baptist Church, Fall River, where she served as a deacon of the church and served on a number of committees. She is survived by a son Thomas M. Halliwell of New Bedford; a sister, Lorraine Szaro of Rhode Island; a grandson, Michael T. Halliwell; two great grandchildren, Jessica Jo Halliwell and David Halliwell; also several nieces and nephews. Originally one of ten children, she is also preceded in death by her brother, Henry Pilmear; and eight sisters, Margaret Correiro, Henrietta Chipperfield, Ella Gosson, Lillian Costa, Catherine Kitty Crother, Florence Rezendes, and Barbara Buck. Her funeral will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10 AM in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. Visitors welcome beginning at 9AM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Published in The Herald News on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary