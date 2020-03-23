Home

Lena Saucier
Lena M. Saucier


1922 - 2020
Lena M. Saucier Obituary
Lena M. (Berube) Saucier age 97, of Tiverton, RI, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Southpointe Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center. She was the wife of the late Hector Saucier. Lena was born in Fall River, daughter of the late Louis and Ella (Gladu) Berube. She was a production manager for Stella Ann Frocks for many years. Lena enjoyed spending time with her loving family and she also liked to read. Lena is survived by four daughters, Yvette Bean (Leo) of Rochester, NY, Florence Oglesby (Glen) of Jacksonville, FL, Paulette Garand (Wilfrid) of Rehoboth, MA & Denise Simons of Westport, and sister Edna Morin of Fall River. She had many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She was also the sister of the late Louis Berube, Greta LHeureux. Due to the current events the family has chosen not to have public services at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please visit www.boulefuneralhome.com to offer your condolence or memory of Lena.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 23, 2020
