Leo Joseph Paquin, Jr, age 94, of Tiverton, RI. passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Marie Rose (Grota). He was the son of the late Leo and Edith (Barrow) Paquin. Leo was born in Pawtucket, RI, the oldest of nine children. He grew up in Fall River playing baseball and enjoyed singing with his father, brothers and sisters while his mother played piano. Leo left school at the age of 13 to help his father support the family. At 17 years old, he went to work at the Torpedo Station in Newport. Six days after his 18th birthday he enlisted in the Navy, serving as a Gunners Mate in Pearl Harbor, Guam, Saipan, and during the invasion of Okinawa in World War II. Upon his return from the war, he met the love of his life, Marie on a blind date arranged by his brother and sister-in-law, George and Delores (late) Paquin. Leo and Marie were married on August 26, 1950 at Holy Ghost Church in Tiverton, RI and remained active parishioners there for over 70 years. Leo was one of the founding members of the Knights of Columbus Father J. Boehr Council in Tiverton, served as Grand Knight and on the scholarship committee, worked at Bingo, and was named the Outstanding Council Member of the Councils first 50 years. He was a devoted family man who loved spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Leo was an outstanding duckpin bowler, rolling a 200 game, a very good golfer, shooting better than his age on numerous occasions, and a cribbage champion. Leos post-service career was spent mostly at Quonset Point in North Kingston, where he was a naval Aircraft Mechanic and Production Controller as a Federal Employee for over 25 years until the base closed in 1973, then later returning to Quonset Point to finish his career at Electric Boat. He also worked at McGreavys Package Store in Tiverton and at Peoples Incorporated in Fall River. Leo was very proud that while working and starting a family he went back to school and earned his high school diploma from North Kingston High School. After retiring, he enjoyed golfing with his regular foursome (Pete, Archie, and Kenny), singing in the Holy Ghost and Tiverton Community choirs, spending time with his family at his homes on Mount Hope Bay in Tiverton and in Dunnellon, FL, and watching the Red Sox. In addition to his wife, Marie, he is survived by two daughters and a son, Susan Simpson of Coventry, RI, Linda Simpson and her husband Paul of Union City, CA, and Gary Paquin and his wife Liz of Warwick, RI; six grandchildren, Bethany Simpson of Doha, Qatar, Joe Simpson and his wife Jennifer of Irvine, CA, Katy Simpson of West Warwick, Amanda Zelazo and her husband Dylan of Cranston, Emily Almeida-Beers and her husband Zachary of Attleboro, MA, and Jillian Simpson of Auburn, NH; seven great-grandchildren, Ben, Ryan, Catalaya, Jack, Ari, Ellis and Layla; his brothers George of Jacksonville, FL, Robert of Indianapolis, IN, and Tim of Winchester, VA; and his sisters Lillian Sullivan, Claire Morrissey, and Ann Libbert of Dunnellon, FL. He was preceded in death by his brothers Arthur and Ronald. Leos Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00AM in St. Theresas Church, Tiverton, RI. Interment will be in Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton, RI. Due to the current events there will be no visitation and the family has asked that everyone go directly to church.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Gifts may be made to Visiting Nurse Home & Hospice of Portsmouth, 1184 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871 or the Knights of Columbus Father J. Boehr Council, 28 Fish Rd. Tiverton, RI 02878