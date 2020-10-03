Leo R. Hamel, 85, of Fall River, husband of 56 years to Muriel (Pelletier) Hamel, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. He was employed by the former Slater Paper Box, Home Depot and Schwartz Ace Hardware. L eo was a graduate of La Salette Seminary and La Salette College. He was a Forth Degree member of Knights of Columbus. A past treasurer of Old Colony and Fall River Railroad Museum, he was a member of Holy Name Society of St. Anne Parish and its choir, past President of Allegro Glee Club and member of Departmental 56ers. Leo enjoyed volunteering at Forever Paws Animal Shelter. He was the son of the late Albert J. and Angeline (Laferriere) Hamel and the brother of the late Donald Hamel. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Church, 1335 No.Main St. Fall River. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude PL. Memphis, TN 38105, Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St, Fall River, MA 02721 or Beacon Hospice, 182 No.Main St. Fall River, MA 02720. Arrangements entrusted to Auclair Funeral Home. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com
.