|
|
Leodore J. Leo Morin, 85, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the St. Annes Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Alice (Tavares) Morin. Leo served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and then spent his working life as a salesman and driver for a series of dairy companies including Nelsons, Reads and Monroe Dairy retiring in 1997. He is survived by a son, John J. Morin and his wife Ann Proulx-Morin of Fall River; a daughter, Michele Topolewski and her husband Jake of Fall River; four grandchildren, Andrew and Nicole Morin, Mikayla and Zachary Topolewski; and a family dog, Pickles. His funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA with a 10 AM funeral mass in St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland St., Fall River. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday, 5-8 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IPF Foundation at ipffoundation.org.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 6, 2019