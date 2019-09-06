The Herald News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
36 Rockland St
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leodore Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leodore J. Morin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leodore J. Morin Obituary
Leodore J. Leo Morin, 85, a life long resident of Fall River, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019 at the St. Annes Hospital surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Alice (Tavares) Morin. Leo served in the United States Navy during the Korean War, and then spent his working life as a salesman and driver for a series of dairy companies including Nelsons, Reads and Monroe Dairy retiring in 1997. He is survived by a son, John J. Morin and his wife Ann Proulx-Morin of Fall River; a daughter, Michele Topolewski and her husband Jake of Fall River; four grandchildren, Andrew and Nicole Morin, Mikayla and Zachary Topolewski; and a family dog, Pickles. His funeral will be held Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 9 AM from the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, MA with a 10 AM funeral mass in St. Stanislaus Church, 36 Rockland St., Fall River. Cremation to follow. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday, 5-8 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals. com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the IPF Foundation at ipffoundation.org.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hathaway Funeral Home
Download Now