Silva-Faria Funeral Home - Somerset Chapel
84 County St.
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-5672
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St Louis de France Church
Leodore St. Pierre Obituary
Leodore "Leo" St. Pierre, 92, husband of the late Doris (Sicard) St. Pierre, formerly of Swansea, died Friday 11/15 at home. Born in Fall River, son of the late William & Valeda (Ouellette) St. Pierre, he was a Swansea police officer for many years, and a WWII Navy veteran. A member of the Massachusetts Police Assoc, he was an active volunteer with the Police Athletic League. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 303 of Swansea. Leo enjoyed running, often 5 miles/day, well into his 60s. Father of Patricia Ann Noonan of Nashua NH, Susan Habelt (husband Stephen) of Berkley & Michelle Benoit (husband Paul) of Swansea. Brother of Priscilla Knight of Fall River, and the late Rita Mello, Idola Berube, Antoinette Chasse, and Oscar, Eugene, Arthur, William Jr & Ronald St. Pierre. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandson, and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday at 9 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St Louis de France Church at 10. Interment Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven MA 02719; 508-673-3200 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 18, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -