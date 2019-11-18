|
Leodore "Leo" St. Pierre, 92, husband of the late Doris (Sicard) St. Pierre, formerly of Swansea, died Friday 11/15 at home. Born in Fall River, son of the late William & Valeda (Ouellette) St. Pierre, he was a Swansea police officer for many years, and a WWII Navy veteran. A member of the Massachusetts Police Assoc, he was an active volunteer with the Police Athletic League. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 303 of Swansea. Leo enjoyed running, often 5 miles/day, well into his 60s. Father of Patricia Ann Noonan of Nashua NH, Susan Habelt (husband Stephen) of Berkley & Michelle Benoit (husband Paul) of Swansea. Brother of Priscilla Knight of Fall River, and the late Rita Mello, Idola Berube, Antoinette Chasse, and Oscar, Eugene, Arthur, William Jr & Ronald St. Pierre. He also leaves 7 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandson, and many nieces & nephews. Funeral Wednesday at 9 am from Silva-Faria Somerset Funeral Home, 84 County St, Somerset, with Mass in St Louis de France Church at 10. Interment Fox Cemetery, Berkley. Calling hours Tuesday 4-7. In lieu of flowers, donations to Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd, Fairhaven MA 02719; 508-673-3200 www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 18, 2019