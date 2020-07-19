1/
Leon A. Lupachini Sr.
Leon A. Lupachini, Sr., 76, of Tiverton, husband of Doreen C. (Levrault) Lupachini, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. A truck driver for many years, he enjoyed gardening and was a baseball coach for Maplewood Park for over 10 years. Besides his wife of 43 years, he leaves four children, Jason Lupachini of IL, Jonathan Lupachini (wife Anabela) of Westport, Nicole Wheeler of Tiverton and Doreen Borge (husband John) of Lakeville; eight grandchildren, Ryan Thomas, Corey Lupachini, Ryan Frazier, Anastasia Wheeler, Josephine Lupachini, Guilianna Lupachini, Jenna Borge and John Borge; four siblings, Chester Lupachini, Jr. (wife of the late Victoria) of Westport, Shirley Kramer (husband the late Richard) of FL, Anita Franco (husband the late Paul) of CA and Carol Rose of FL; a sister-in-law Rosemary Lupachini of Dighton and many nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Leon Lupachini, Jr., the brother of the late Gene Lupachini and the son of the late Chester and Florida (Ernst) Lupachini. Private funeral arrangements entrusted to the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Assn., PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
