Leon A. Russell, 66, of Onset passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 with his family at his side at the Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Plymouth after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Leon was the loving husband and best friend of 43 years to Donna (Caron) Russell also of Onset. He was born in Fall River, the son of the late Leon E. and Sarafina (Albernaz) Russell. Leon was a member of the Fall River Rod and Gun Club and he enjoyed shooting sporting clays with his father, friends and children. He was also an avid outdoorsmen, in which he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. Many of Leons friends and family own beautiful Damascus knives that he custom made from his workshop at home. A Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, Leon enjoyed long rides with friends and family around town and to motorcycle rallies in Laconia, NH. A loving father and friend, he was always there to offer support when needed. Leon was a machinist for most of his life and worked for many machine shops throughout Bristol and Plymouth counties. He is also survived by his sons; Jesse D. Russell of Mattapoisett and Stephen T. Russell of Onset. He was the brother of the late Stephen C. Russell. A family gathering and celebration of his life will be held at a later date to be announced. Donations can be made to Leons favorite charity, .
Published in The Herald News on May 29, 2019