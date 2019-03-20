|
|
Leona Lee C. (Correia) Megna, of Tiverton, RI, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Emanuel Megna. Leona was born in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late Manuel daLuz Correia and the late Emilia (Rodrigues) Correia. Prior to retiring, Lee was employed for over 25 years at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. She served for many years as a religious education teacher and extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at Holy Ghost Parish in Tiverton. She enjoyed gardening and home decorating, baking, trips to Cape Cod with her family and was an avid reader. Leona is survived by her two children, Deborah-Lee Hopkins and her husband John of Fall River; Jeffrey E. Megna of Tiverton; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Drape and January L. DeHass; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Cole and Brooke Bergeron, Meadow McCollum, Aiden and Maddux DeHass,; several nieces and nephews and her beloved pets, Rainbow, Lily Mae and Simba. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Correia, Manuel daLuz Correia, Jr., Arthur Correia and sister, Mary C. Fernandes. Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Graveside committal prayers will be at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of her son, Jeffrey E. Megna, LFD.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019