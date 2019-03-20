Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 S Main St
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 672-4768
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 S Main St
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Oliveira Funeral Homes
2064 S Main St
Fall River, MA 02724
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
951 Stafford Road
Fall River, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leona Megna
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leona C. Megna

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leona C. Megna Obituary
Leona Lee C. (Correia) Megna, of Tiverton, RI, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Emanuel Megna. Leona was born in Fall River, MA, the daughter of the late Manuel daLuz Correia and the late Emilia (Rodrigues) Correia. Prior to retiring, Lee was employed for over 25 years at the Oliveira Funeral Homes, Inc. She served for many years as a religious education teacher and extraordinary minister of the Eucharist at Holy Ghost Parish in Tiverton. She enjoyed gardening and home decorating, baking, trips to Cape Cod with her family and was an avid reader. Leona is survived by her two children, Deborah-Lee Hopkins and her husband John of Fall River; Jeffrey E. Megna of Tiverton; grandchildren, Jennifer L. Drape and January L. DeHass; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Cole and Brooke Bergeron, Meadow McCollum, Aiden and Maddux DeHass,; several nieces and nephews and her beloved pets, Rainbow, Lily Mae and Simba. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Correia, Manuel daLuz Correia, Jr., Arthur Correia and sister, Mary C. Fernandes. Her funeral will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 South Main Street, Fall River, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m., in Holy Trinity Church, 951 Stafford Road, Fall River. Calling hours will be held prior to the funeral from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Graveside committal prayers will be at Notre Dame Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of her son, Jeffrey E. Megna, LFD.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now