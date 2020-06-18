Leona Canuel

Leona "Lee" (Thibault) Canuel, 97, of Fall River, wife of the late Gerard O. Canuel, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was an employee of Sarama Lighting for many years. She always loved a good game of Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves a daughter, Madeleine Lindh (husband Paul) of Middletown; three grandchildren, Stacy Amidon, Todd Canuel (wife Jeanne) and Timothy Lindh (wife Kaitlin); five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Jenna Amidon and Symantha and Connor Canuel and Owen Lindh; two sisters, Rosalie Canuel (husband Paul) and Mary Jane Paradis (husband Norman) and many nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Christine Pulice. She was also the sister of the late Emile Thibault, Jr., Roger Thibault, Reginald Thibault, Rene Thibault, Raymond Thibault, Blanche Berard, Theresa Lavimoniere, Georgette St. Laurent and she was the daughter of the late Emile and Leona (Lambert) Thibault. A visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 18, 2020.