Leona Canuel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leona "Lee" (Thibault) Canuel, 97, of Fall River, wife of the late Gerard O. Canuel, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was an employee of Sarama Lighting for many years. She always loved a good game of Bingo and spending time with her grandchildren. She leaves a daughter, Madeleine Lindh (husband Paul) of Middletown; three grandchildren, Stacy Amidon, Todd Canuel (wife Jeanne) and Timothy Lindh (wife Kaitlin); five great-grandchildren, Kayla and Jenna Amidon and Symantha and Connor Canuel and Owen Lindh; two sisters, Rosalie Canuel (husband Paul) and Mary Jane Paradis (husband Norman) and many nieces and nephews. She was the grandmother of the late Christine Pulice. She was also the sister of the late Emile Thibault, Jr., Roger Thibault, Reginald Thibault, Rene Thibault, Raymond Thibault, Blanche Berard, Theresa Lavimoniere, Georgette St. Laurent and she was the daughter of the late Emile and Leona (Lambert) Thibault. A visitation will be held Saturday from 8:30 AM to 9:30 AM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Trinity Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
08:30 - 09:30 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved