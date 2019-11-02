|
Leonard Cabral of Westport passed away on Sunday 29 October 2019. He retired from the United States Army and was proud to serve in the 11th Airborne Division and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Per his wishes his body was donated to Brown University for Medical Research and only wanted an immediate family memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans. PO Box 14301, Cincinnati OH, 45250 or via their website at http://www.dav.org.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 2, 2019