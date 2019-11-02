Home

Leonard Cabral of Westport passed away on Sunday 29 October 2019. He retired from the United States Army and was proud to serve in the 11th Airborne Division and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Per his wishes his body was donated to Brown University for Medical Research and only wanted an immediate family memorial gathering. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Disabled American Veterans. PO Box 14301, Cincinnati OH, 45250 or via their website at http://www.dav.org.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 2, 2019
