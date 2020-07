Leonard J. Berube, 90, passed away peacefully July 1, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home following an illness. Funeral services and burial for Leonard will be private at his familys request. Please honor him with a memorial donation to Veterans Inc., 69 Grove St., Worcester, MA 01605, or a charity of your choice . A Book of Memories to share a special message with his family along with a more complete obituary are available at www.RoneyFuneralHome.com