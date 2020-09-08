Leonel M. Furtado, 75, of Fall River passed away September 6, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the loving husband of Luisa (Leandro) Furtado. Born in Sao Miguel, Acores, he was a son of the late Bento and Odilia (Moniz) Furtado. Mr. Furtado had worked for many years for the former Quaker Fabric of Fall River and had enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Along with his wife, survivors include his children: Graca Pereira of Sao Miguel, Leonel Furtado of Germany and Odilia Furtado of Westport; his brother: John Furtado of Fall River; his sisters: Lucy Furtado of Fall River, Chris Furtado of Fall River, Lidia Furtado of New Hampshire and Adelaide Medeiros of Fall River; 7 grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Santo Christo Church, Columbia St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 5 | 8 PM. www.OliveiraFuneralHomes.com