Leonette A. ne Couture Gagnon, 92, of Fredericksburg, VA, originally from Fall River, MA, passed away on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Greenfield of Fredericksburg. Survivors include her children, Roland J. Gagnon (Marilu), Claire Ward (Bill), Jeannine E. Cox (Richard), Richard Gagnon (Karen), and Pauline Pinero (Sam); brother Oliva Couture; 15 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph R. Gagnon; and her daughter, Denise Andrews. A Funeral Mass will take place at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 8 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, VA. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 4, 2019