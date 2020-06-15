Leonilda C. Oliveira
With sad hearts we announce the passing of Leonilda C. (da Costa) Oliveira, age 87, passed away on Friday June 12, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Acores she was the daughter of the late Jose and Matilde (Arruda) da Costa, and beloved wife of Jose de Oliveira. She loved to cook and pray for her family and loved spending time with her family and friends especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: Paul Oliveira (wife Joan), Kathleen Campezato, Joseph Oliveira (wife Oswalda), Anna Marie Oliveira, and Betty Oliveira, grandchildren: Derek, Lauren, Joseph, Sarah, Stephanie, Megan, Michael, Jackie, and Christopher, great grandchildren: Julia, Christian, Dominic, Miles, Molly, and Mila, and several nieces and nephews. She was also the sister of the late Jose, John, Michael and Alice da Costa, and Maria Bettencourt. Friends and family are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial at St. Thomas More church on Tuesday June 16th at 11 A.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
