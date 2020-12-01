1/1
Leonora Silvia
TIVERTON, RI- Leonora (Aguiar) Silvia, 89, formerly of Tiverton, RI passed away on Sunday. She was the widow of Antone J. Silvia. Born in Fall River, MA. she was the daughter of the late Mary (Amarello) and John P. Aguiar. She had formerly worked as a Folder in various curtain shops and as a Spinner at the Bourne Mills.
A communicant of Holy Ghost Church, she was a member of the Tiverton Senior Center. She is survived by 2 daughters Vivian M. Camara (Husband Michael) and Theresa Ann Morse (Husband Michael) along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late John P. Aguiar Jr.
Private Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI.
www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.

Published in The Herald News on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
December 1, 2020
