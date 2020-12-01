TIVERTON, RI- Leonora (Aguiar) Silvia, 89, formerly of Tiverton, RI passed away on Sunday. She was the widow of Antone J. Silvia. Born in Fall River, MA. she was the daughter of the late Mary (Amarello) and John P. Aguiar. She had formerly worked as a Folder in various curtain shops and as a Spinner at the Bourne Mills.
A communicant of Holy Ghost Church, she was a member of the Tiverton Senior Center. She is survived by 2 daughters Vivian M. Camara (Husband Michael) and Theresa Ann Morse (Husband Michael) along with 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late John P. Aguiar Jr.
Private Arrangements are with the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com
