Leopold H. Thibault, 97, a life long resident of Somerset, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 in the Clifton Nursing Center, Somerset. He was the husband of the late Jeannette (Dion) Thibault for 68 years. Born in New Bedford, MA, a son of the late Henry Thibault and the late Anna (Boule) Thibault, he joined the Army Air Corps during WWII, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant. Leo was assigned to the Seventh Air Force in the Central and South West Pacific Theaters, and served as an armorer and gunner on B-24s, flying 22 combat missions. He was awarded the Air Medal with Cluster, and the Purple Heart. He went on to work as an electrician at the Quonset Air Station in Rhode Island; and later worked as a planner for General Dynamics. In civilian life he was a devoted communicant of St. Louis de France Church in Swansea for over 70 years. He served as a eucharistic minister and lector there. He was a past president of the parish counsel of St. Vincent de Paul, and past vice president of the Fall River District of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was a recipient of the Marian Medal. At the Clifton Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where he lived in recent years, he became known as an avid puzzle master, which was only surpassed by his reputation as a gentle man. Leo is survived by two sons, Robert P. Thibault and his wife Sue of Santa Fe, NM, and Roger P. Thibault of Sharon, MA; two daughters, Madeleine Gromada, and her husband Ed, of Jamestown, RI, and Paulette Welles also of Jamestown; a brother, Roland Thibault of Somerset; two sisters, Constance Powers of Coventry, RI and Ann Marie Davis of Westerly, RI; five grandchildren, Matthew Gromada and his spouse Javier Lopez-Molina, Samuel Welles, Sarah Thibault-Sennet and her wife Riley, Jocelyn Thibault, and Ethan Thibault. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law Diane Grant, a son-in-law Jonathan Welles, two brothers, Bertrand Thibault and Conrad Thibault, four sisters, Germaine St. Rock, Jacqueline Gamache, Cecile Fusco and Annette Caron; also a granddaughter Isabelle Thibault. His funeral will be held Tuesday, May 28 at 10:30 AM from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, with an 11:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial in St. Louis de France Church, Buffinton St., Swansea. Burial will follow in the Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours Monday, 4-7 PM. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. The family wishes to convey heartfelt thanks to the staff at the Clifton Nursing Center and of the Clifton Hospice Services for the kindness and loving care they provided. Published in The Herald News on May 23, 2019