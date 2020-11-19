1/1
Leopoldina Tavares
1940 - 2020
Leopoldina (Amaral) Tavares "Dina, age 80, passed away on Saturday November 14, 2020. Mrs. Tavares was born on July 2, 1940 in S. Pedro Nordestinho, while her parents who lived in Ponta Delgada, Sao Miguel Acores, were visiting relatives there. She was the wife of John Ferreira Tavares (Joao Manuel), and the daughter of the late Manuel Pacheco Amaral, and Georgina Borges Pacheco. Prior to her retirement in 2008, she worked for 30 years at Rosewood Rest Home in Fall River, MA. In addition to her husband she is survived by her son: John Amaral Tavares (wife Lisa Lynn), granddaughter: Tyler-Lynn Tavares of Swansea, MA, sisters Nemesia Pacheco and Leovigilda Pacheco from Sao Miguel, Acores, brother: Armando Pacheco from Santa Maria, Acores, and several nieces and nephews from the US and the Acores. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday November 23rd at Holy Name Church at 10 A.M. Entombment in Notre Dame Mausoleum. Calling hours on Sunday, November 22nd from 5-8 P.M. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
