Leslie Allyn Camara, age 33, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Manchester, NH, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Leslie was born and raised in Fall River, MA, precious daughter of Jennifer (McIlwaine) Fortin of Londonderry, NH and Donald Camara of Fairbanks, AK. She had been living in New Hampshire since 2011. A graduate of New England Baptist Academy in West Bridgewater, MA, Leslie went on to earn her Opticians Certificate and was working for the Eye Care Center at Walmart in Amherst, NH. While living in Fall River, Leslie was a member of the South Swansea Baptist Church in Swansea, MA. She loved singing with the churchs Praise Team and being part of the SSBC youth group. Leslie also loved going to "paint nights" with her Mom and Aunt Julie. She loved animals and would share funny stories, pictures and videos of them with everyone. Leslie had the best laugh that would cause others to join in just by hearing it. She will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and love for others. Leslie was a loyal friend to many and her friends enjoyed working with her and simply spending time with her. Leslie is survived by her mom, Jennifer and loving step-dad, John Fortin, her sister, Laurel Beth (Camara) Zerbe and her husband, Nathan Zerbe of Fairbanks, Alaska, her father, Donald Camara, also of Fairbanks, Alaska, her Grandfather David McIlwaine of Fall River, MA, her Aunt Julie (McIlwaine) Costa of Fall River, MA, her Uncle Jeffrey McIlwaine and his wife Trish of Acushnet, MA and her Uncle Jay McIlwaine and his wife Sherrell of Sarasota, Florida. Leslie is also survived by her great Uncle Alan McIlwaine of Old Orchard Beach, Maine and many loving cousins. Leslies whole family will dearly miss her until we meet again in Heaven. Funeral services were held in South Swansea Baptist Church. Burial took place in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fall River. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 290 Bedford St., Fall River, MA 02720.



