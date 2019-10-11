|
Lester F. Allen, II, 83, a longtime resident of Dighton, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Morton Hospital, Taunton after a long illness. He was the husband of Anne-Marie (Jones) Allen. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Arthur R. Allen, Sr. and the late Doris W. (Leyland) Allen, he was a 1953 graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School and went on the get his bachelors degree in mechanical engineering at Bradford Durfee College. He served in the Army for three years during the Vietnam War, returning to work as a mechanical engineer and stationary engineer for the former I.C.I. Company in Dighton for 14 years. He later worked for the former Globe Manufacturing in Fall River, and for Hoechst & Celanese in Coventry, RI. In retirement he worked 11 years as a meat clerk for the Shaws Supermarket in Taunton. Besides his wife, Lester is survived by a son, Chad W. Allen of Taunton; a daughter Jean-Marie Allen and her partner Pamela of Seekonk; a brother, William Allen of Tiverton, RI; and a sister, Doris Dottie Blankley of Thousand Oaks, CA. He was also preceded in death by a son, Lester F. Allen III, a bother Arthur J. Allen Jr., and two sisters Janet Gardner and Esther Costa. His funeral will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 PM in the United Church of Assonet, 9 N. Main St., Assonet, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Other arrangements held privately with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 11, 2019