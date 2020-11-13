Lillian B. (Morin) Perron, age 79, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home after a long battle with cancer, but not of a broken heart. She was loved by her family and friends. Lillian was born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Laura (Pineault) Morin. She was the wife of the late Joseph C. Perron for 52 years, spending 28 of them in Florida. Mother of five sons, she is survived by four, Joseph M. Perron (wife Mary) of Anacortes, WA, William R. Perron (wife Scarlet) of Burleson, TX, David E. Perron and James B. Perron of Somerset, MA and the late Steven W. Perron of Westfield, MA; five grandchildren and a loving sister Pauline (Morin) Vezina of Fall River. She was also the sister of the late Norman Morin and Jean Beaulieu. Lillian was a graduate of Durfee High School, a homemaker, and also an avid tennis player and member of the Red Hatters Club of Florida. She enjoyed her bible study group. She was well known for saying what is on her mind and how she felt. One of her famous sayings when it came to food was 'I ain't eating this s*** '. She will be missed by all. On behalf of the family, I would like to thank the entire staff at Catholic Memorial Home for keeping her safe and comfortable during these difficult times. Family and friends are invited to attend Lillians funeral on Saturday, November, 14, 2020, visitation will be from 8:00AM to 10:00AM in the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in St. Thomas More Church, Somerset, MA. Face coverings & social distancing required at all times in Funeral Home and Church. Interment will be private at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport, MA. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Lillian in our online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com