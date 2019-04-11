|
|
Lillian (Rego) Barreira, 92, of Fall River passed away April 9, 2019 surrounded by family and close friends. She was the wife of the late Ernest R. Barreira and daughter of the late John Rego and Jennie (Viveiros) Pimentel. Lillian lived most of her adult life in Fall River where she and her family maintained rental properties at 2541-2551 South Main St. Lillian was a homemaker, loving wife and mother. Lillian enjoyed several bingos in the Fall River area throughout her life. She very much enjoyed spending time working with her hands doing any sort of craft. She always had a crochet needle or knitting needle by her side making her afghans and crocheted slippers. In her recent years, Lillian made her well-loved jewelry-beaded angels. She took great joy from the appreciation she would receive when giving away her handmade items. Lillian had a sweet, kind-hearted, joking spirit and lived her life well-loved. She always maintained a positive attitude in life, was very social and was always up for an adventure. In 2013, Lillian moved in with her daughter and son-in-law, Karen and William Raus at their home in Westport. She deeply enjoyed attending the social day program at the Westport Council on Aging and continued with her bingo nights at the Knights of Columbus in Tiverton, RI. In May 2018, she became a permanent resident of St. Elizabeth Manor in Bristol, RI. Survivors include her son, Atty. Brian Barreira and his wife Mary Beth of Hanover, MA, daughter, Karen Raus and her husband William of Westport, MA, her grandson Jason Barreira, and also numerous nieces and nephews. Calling hours will take place Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 8:00 AM to 9:30 AM, at Oliveira Funeral Home, 2064 S. Main St. Fall River, MA. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be held at 9:30 AM from the Oliveira Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at Holy Ghost Church, 316 Judson St. Tiverton RI. Interment will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Please omit flowers (due to church holiday restrictions). Donations in Lillians name can be made to the Westport Council on Aging, Attn: Clerk, 75 Reed Rd. Westport, MA 02790 or to the . www. OliveiraFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 11, 2019