Lillian E. (Caisse) Robidoux, of Tiverton and formerly longtime of Fall River passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019 at the Southpointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Fall River. Mrs. Robidoux was 95 years old. She was the wife of 61 years of the late Lucien Robidoux. Lillian was born on July 9, 1924 in Fall River to her parents, the late Leo and Lillian (Garant) Caisse. Mrs. Robi- doux was employed locally by various Durfee Mills as a sewing machine operator. She was a member of the North End Senior Center Pitch League as well as the Niagara Center Pitch League and she enjoyed trying her luck at the casinos from time to time. Lillian leaves behind her loving daughter Pauline Nery and her husband John of Tiverton, RI and her son Ronald Robidoux and his wife Dasha of Palm Bay, FL. She was a proud grandmother of Matt- hew Mello, Todd Nery and Katherine Robidoux and loving great grandmother of Triniti Nery and Hunter Nery. Lillian was a loving sister of Robert Caisse, George Caisse, Donald Caisse, Rene Caisse, Ronald Caisse, Gert Botelho, Terry Cournoyer, the late Armand Caisse, Arthur Caisse and Raymond Caisse. She was also the beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews. Lillians family would like to give a special thanks to the fine people at Southpointe Nursing & Rehabilitation in Fall River for their great and loving care Lillians Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am on Wed- nesday August 21, 2019 in Holy Trinity Church 951 Stafford Rd. Fall River, MA. Calling Hours will be held from 5-8pm on Tuesday August 20th in the Boule Funeral Home 615 Broadway Fall River, MA. Cremation will take place at Swan Point Crematory in Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Donations in Lillians memory may be made to the South- pointe Activity Fund 100 Amity St. Fall River, MA 02721. Online Condolences may be made at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 19, 2019