Lillian Ferreira
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lillian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lillian (Chaves) Ferreira, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carlos and Carrie (Morango) Chaves and wife of the late Edward Ferreira. She was a cafeteria worker at Henry Lord for many years and enjoyed reading and watching live bands. She is survived by brother: Charles Chaves (wife Mae), sister in law: Dot Chaves, niece and care taker Kathleen Ferreira and several nieces, nephews and extended family especially Ruth and Carl Vincelette and their daughter Kim. She was the sister of the late Emily Mello, Ernest Chaves and was the aunt of the late Jerald Ferreira. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Lillians funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved