Lillian (Chaves) Ferreira, age 85, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carlos and Carrie (Morango) Chaves and wife of the late Edward Ferreira. She was a cafeteria worker at Henry Lord for many years and enjoyed reading and watching live bands. She is survived by brother: Charles Chaves (wife Mae), sister in law: Dot Chaves, niece and care taker Kathleen Ferreira and several nieces, nephews and extended family especially Ruth and Carl Vincelette and their daughter Kim. She was the sister of the late Emily Mello, Ernest Chaves and was the aunt of the late Jerald Ferreira. Due to the new restrictions implemented by Gov. Baker and the Diocese of Fall River in response to the Coronavirus outbreak, Lillians funeral services will be private for the Immediate Family only. Arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. To send condolences to the family, please visit our website at www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on May 31, 2020.