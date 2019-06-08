|
Lillian (Franco) Khoury, 85, of Swansea passed away June 4, 2019 at her home. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Khoury. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Antone and Mariana (Costa) Franco. Mrs. Khoury was a communicant of St. John of God Parish, Somerset where she was very active and had worked as a Cashier at Stop & Shop. She enjoyed puzzles, reading and spending time with her family. Survivors include her sons: Joseph J. Khoury, Jr. of TN, Jeffrey J. Khoury of VA, Jason J. Khoury of Swansea and Jordan J. Khoury (wife Meredith) of Swansea; her siblings: Lorraine Franco of Fall River, Manuel Franco of Fall River, Eugene Franco of Assonet and Ronald Franco of Fall River Antone Franco, Jr. of Fall River; 9 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Albertina Fillion, Charles Franco, Adeline Franco and Daniel Franco. Memorial Mass to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John of God Parish, 996 Brayton Ave. Somerset, MA 02726. Arrangements are entrusted to Oliveira Funeral Home, 215 Columbia St. Fall River, MA 02721. www.oliveirafuneral homes.com
Published in The Herald News on June 8, 2019