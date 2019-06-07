|
Lillian L. (Blanchette) Daigle, age 95, of Fall River, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Daigle. Lillian was born in Fall River; she was the daughter of the late Albert and Eva (Robin) Blanchette. She was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Womens Guild, a den mother for the cub scouts and a former member of the Amvets Post 60. Lillian is survived by two daughters, Anne Marie (St. Pierre) Barboza and her husband Gary and Lynn Daigle and her spouse Erika all of Fall River, a sister, Doris Medeiros of Wrentham, four grandchildren, Ronald and Russell St. Pierre, Amanda and Jared Dumont, three great-grandchildren, Lyanna Andrade, Victoria and Richard St. Pierre and many nieces and nephews a daughter in-law and care taker, Bette (Angier) Daigle of Fall River. She also was the mother to the late Ronald and Robert Daigle and sister to the late Arthur, Wilbert, Leo, Raymond, Edmond, Normand Blanchette and Rita Lebeau. Lillians funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00AM in Holy Name Church 709 Hanover St. Fall River. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 8:00AM to 9:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lillians name to, St. Jude Tribute Program P.O. Box 1000, Dept.142 Memphis, TN 38148. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on June 7, 2019