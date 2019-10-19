|
Lillian M. (Cavaca) Souza, 83, of Dartmouth, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Somerset Ridge Center. She was the wife of the late William F. Souza. Mrs. Souza was born and raised in Tiverton, RI, daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle "Mazzelle" (Almy) Cavaca along with several siblings. Prior to her retirement, she had lived in Dartmouth since 1997. She was the owner/operator of the former Dependable Burner Service, Tiverton where she was the office manager. She enjoyed golfing and loved to spend time with her family. Survivors include her daughter: Wanda J. Camara and her husband Joseph of N. Dartmouth; 2 grandchildren: Marc J. Camara and Jennifer R. Camara and her fiance Carl Leidhold IV; her long time companion Arthur Tessier of Somerset. She also leaves behind Doreen Gonsalves and Daniel Rocheleau who she treated as her own children. The family would like to give a special thank you to Erica Costa and her dog Dave for being a comforting friend to Lillian over the years. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9-11 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019