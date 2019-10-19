Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Souza
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian M. Souza

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian M. Souza Obituary
Lillian M. (Cavaca) Souza, 83, of Dartmouth, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Somerset Ridge Center. She was the wife of the late William F. Souza. Mrs. Souza was born and raised in Tiverton, RI, daughter of the late Joseph and Myrtle "Mazzelle" (Almy) Cavaca along with several siblings. Prior to her retirement, she had lived in Dartmouth since 1997. She was the owner/operator of the former Dependable Burner Service, Tiverton where she was the office manager. She enjoyed golfing and loved to spend time with her family. Survivors include her daughter: Wanda J. Camara and her husband Joseph of N. Dartmouth; 2 grandchildren: Marc J. Camara and Jennifer R. Camara and her fiance Carl Leidhold IV; her long time companion Arthur Tessier of Somerset. She also leaves behind Doreen Gonsalves and Daniel Rocheleau who she treated as her own children. The family would like to give a special thank you to Erica Costa and her dog Dave for being a comforting friend to Lillian over the years. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 11:00 A.M. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 9-11 A.M., prior to the service. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery, Fall River. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now