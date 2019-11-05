Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Michel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Michel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Michel Obituary
Lillian (Motta) Michel, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on November 4, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Fernand Michel of 74 years. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Antone and Claudia (Freitas) Motta. Lillian enjoyed crafting, sewing, cleaning her house and gardening. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter Cathy Nunes (companion Kenneth Mello), grandson Kevin R. Nunes and great-granddaughter Emily Nunes all of Swansea; sister-in-law Gilda Motta; as well as several nieces, nephews and loving friends. Lillian was predeceased by her brother Anthony Motta. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, November 7th here at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Name Church at 11 A.M. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Swansea. Calling hours on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to North Tiverton Fire Department, 85 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -