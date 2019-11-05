|
Lillian (Motta) Michel, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends on November 4, 2019 at Charlton Memorial Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Fernand Michel of 74 years. Born in Fall River, she was the daughter of the late Antone and Claudia (Freitas) Motta. Lillian enjoyed crafting, sewing, cleaning her house and gardening. Along with her husband she is survived by her daughter Cathy Nunes (companion Kenneth Mello), grandson Kevin R. Nunes and great-granddaughter Emily Nunes all of Swansea; sister-in-law Gilda Motta; as well as several nieces, nephews and loving friends. Lillian was predeceased by her brother Anthony Motta. Her funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River on Thursday, November 7th here at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial Holy Name Church at 11 A.M. Interment in Mt. Hope Cemetery in Swansea. Calling hours on Wednesday, November 6th from 4-7 P.M. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to North Tiverton Fire Department, 85 Main Road, Tiverton, RI 02878. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 5, 2019