Lillian Saab, age 89, of Fall River, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 30, 2020 at her residence. Born in Fall River, a daughter of the late John and Ethel (Hajjar) Saab, she was a lifelong resident of the city. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, she worked as a Key Punch Operator at Raytheon for many years. She was a member of St. Anthony of the Desert Church and their Blessed Mothers Guild and a longtime caretaker for her sister, Blanche. Lillian enjoyed taking road trips and dining out. She is survived by one sister, Blanche Saab of Fall River and many, loving cousins. She was the sister of the late Theresa Saab. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her funeral services will be private for the immediate family. Contributions in her honor may be made to Saint Anthony of the Desert Church, 300 North Eastern Ave., Fall River, MA 02723. To send a tribute, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on May 2, 2020