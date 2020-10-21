Linda Beth Kane Edgar, died October 7, 2020 in Oakland, CA at the age of 80. She was born in Fall River, Massachusetts on May 16, 1940, the daughter of James and Pearl Kane. She is survived by her sons, Randall and Russell, her sister Jennifer and 4 grandchildren. Linda graduated from B.M.C.Durfee High School in Fall River, MA in 1958 and Lesley College in Cambridge, MA in 1962. She worked as an elementary school teacher in Woburn, MA before marrying William Edgar in Providence, RI in 1966. After the birth of her twin sons, Linda lived and worked in Simsbury, CT and Sudbury, MA. Linda completed her Masters degree from Central Connecticut State College in 1980 while working full time. Linda is warmly remembered as a passionate fan of movies, theater in New York City, tennis and shopping (often for others). She had an infectious, engaging way about her, making close friends easily wherever she went. She loved travel and crossed the globe, including trips to China, Africa, Europe and the Middle East. After moving to Santa Barbara, CA, Linda volunteered much of her time at local womens shelters and tutored young school children. A small family service will be held at the Temple Beth El Cemetery in Fall River, MA where she will be laid to rest. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara at jewishsantabarbara.org/donate
.