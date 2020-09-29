Linda K. (Vaillancourt) Pelletier, age 76 of Somerset and formerly of Fall River, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Born on June 14, 1944 in Fall River, Linda was the daughter of the late Gustave J. and Mary (Rego) Vaillancourt. She was also preceded in death by John F. Gallagher, her longtime companion, and is survived by Joseph and Gail Gallagher, their son Ryan (wife Elizabeth), their grandson Joey, and son Benjamin Gallagher. Her cousins, Elaine Chiavettone, John Pavao, and Margaret Arruda Hounsell. Linda was a hairdresser for over 50 years and owned Lindas Beauty Shop on Riverside Ave. in Somerset. She was an accomplished painter and had a kind and compassionate spirit with a special place in her heart for animals. A Public Visitation for Linda will take place on Wednesday, Sep. 30, 2020 from 11:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M. A Private Memorial Service for Family Members will follow at 12:30 P.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com
. Memorial contributions in Lindas memory may be made to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood St., Fall River, or to the Salvation Army at www.salvationarmyusa.org
. Due to current restrictions, we ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects.